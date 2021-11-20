Rerun Shuffle 12: ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ 2×18- “Reese Cooks”

0 0

Leo and Tim talk about an early episode of a somewhat under-discussed sitcom from the early 2000s: Malcolm in the Middle. Will it hold up or should we toss it into the fire? Tune in to find out!

Time Codes

Intros: 0:00:00-0:01:44

What Are We Watching?: 0:01:44-0:15:52

Background on “Malcolm in the Middle:” 0:15:52-0:19:23

“Reese Cooks” Recap: 0:19:23-0:54:09

How Does It Hold Up?: 0:54:09-1:04:36

Outro: 1:04:36-1:08:35

