Rerun Shuffle 12: ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ 2×18- “Reese Cooks”

Leo and Tim talk about an early episode of a somewhat under-discussed sitcom from the early 2000s: Malcolm in the Middle. Will it hold up or should we toss it into the fire? Tune in to find out!
Time Codes
Intros: 0:00:00-0:01:44
What Are We Watching?: 0:01:44-0:15:52
Background on “Malcolm in the Middle:” 0:15:52-0:19:23
“Reese Cooks” Recap: 0:19:23-0:54:09
How Does It Hold Up?: 0:54:09-1:04:36
Outro: 1:04:36-1:08:35
Music:
Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
