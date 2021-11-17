Pride returns to Palm Springs

0 0

By Joyce Nugent

Revving engines, loud pipes and cheering passengers of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes Women’s Motorcycle Contingent (WMC) opened the 2021 Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade on Nov. 7. The San Francisco Dykes on Bikes WMC, the nonprofit mother chapter of international Dykes on Bikes, supports philanthropic endeavors to empower a community of diverse women through rides, charity events and education. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

A chihuahua wearing a rainbow bandana trots as he tries to keep pace with the other Animal Samaritans in the Palm Springs Pride Parade on Nov. 7. Animal Samaritans, in Thousand Palms, believe in the healing power of animal-human connections and view all living creatures with compassion and respect. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

A rainbow-adorned participant dances his way down Palm Canyon Drive on Nov. 7 in the 35th annual Palm Springs Pride Parade. The Pride parade is an opportunity for LGBTQ+ people and allies to gather in celebration and to use the platform to peacefully resist hate, discrimination, intolerance, racism and bigotry. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

Dottie DuBois, Palm Springs royalty, playfully flirts with the crowd. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

While offering a bouquet of yellow daisies to anyone who is fast enough to catch him, this skater flies by the spectators at the Palm Springs Pride parade on Nov 7. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

The Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade filled Palm Canyon Drive with colorful floats, marching bands, rainbow flags and immense pride Nov. 7.

“It was amazing,” Pride attendee Kendall Madsen said. “I mean, look at it. There are thousands of people here, and I couldn’t be prouder to be gay.”

Every fall in Palm Springs since 1992, the LGBTQ+ community comes together for a week-long celebration of love, diversity, acceptance and unashamed self-pride.

People of all ages attended this year’s festival, some who understand the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community, and others who remember a time when the thought of a large group of queer people celebrating their gender and sexuality in public was unthinkable.Even though pride week has ended, Greater Palm Springs Pride will continue its work in a city in the desert where the LGBTQ+ community is welcome, included and thrives.