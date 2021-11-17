Pride returns to Palm Springs

The Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade filled Palm Canyon Drive with colorful floats, marching bands, rainbow flags and immense pride Nov. 7.
“It was amazing,” Pride attendee Kendall Madsen said. “I mean, look at it. There are thousands of people here, and I couldn’t be prouder to be gay.”
Every fall in Palm Springs since 1992, the LGBTQ+ community comes together for a week-long celebration of love, diversity, acceptance and unashamed self-pride.
People of all ages attended this year’s festival, some who understand the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community, and others who remember a time when the thought of a large group of queer people celebrating their gender and sexuality in public was unthinkable.Even though pride week has ended, Greater Palm Springs Pride will continue its work in a city in the desert where the LGBTQ+ community is welcome, included and thrives.