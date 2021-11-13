Rerun Shuffle 11: ‘The X-Files’ 1×14 – “Gender Bender”

Leo and Tim revisit a beloved sci-fi classic in this week’s Rerun Shuffle. The “Gender Bender” episode is remembered fondly by some, but what if it was looked at a little more critically? In this episode, our co-hosts discuss how “The X-Files” handles gender, insulated religious communities and transgender communities.
Content/Trigger warning: Mentions of sex, sexual assault, rape, coercion, transphobia
Time Codes
00:00-06:20 — Intros!
06:20-18:46 — What Are We Watching?
18:46-24:45 — Background
24:45-56:08 — Recap
56:08-01:04:40 — How does it hold up?
01:04:40 01:08:23 — Outro!
Music:
Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
Follow Viewpoints on social media:
Instagram: @rccviewpoints
Twitter: @RCCViewpoints
Youtube: ViewpointsofRCC
Find Us Personally
Leo: Twitter and Instagram: @chupacabral_
Tim: Twitter and Instagram: @naceytim