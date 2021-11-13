Rerun Shuffle 11: ‘The X-Files’ 1×14 – “Gender Bender”

0 0

Click here to listen on Anchor.

Leo and Tim revisit a beloved sci-fi classic in this week’s Rerun Shuffle. The “Gender Bender” episode is remembered fondly by some, but what if it was looked at a little more critically? In this episode, our co-hosts discuss how “The X-Files” handles gender, insulated religious communities and transgender communities.

Content/Trigger warning: Mentions of sex, sexual assault, rape, coercion, transphobia

Time Codes

00:00-06:20 — Intros!

06:20-18:46 — What Are We Watching?

18:46-24:45 — Background

24:45-56:08 — Recap

56:08-01:04:40 — How does it hold up?

01:04:40 01:08:23 — Outro!

Music:

Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

Youtube: ViewpointsofRCC

Find Us Personally

Leo: Twitter and Instagram: @chupacabral_

Tim: Twitter and Instagram: @naceytim