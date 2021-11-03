Field of View Episode 09: More and More Sports

After a week off, Brian and Jesus are back at it again for another episode of the Field of View. We will be talking about various topics in the News Scrum, including the World Series in the MLB, the start of the NBA season, NFL action from Weeks 7 and 8, the final stretch before the NASCAR championships, Formula 1’s US Grand Prix, and the Balloon World Cup. We will also catch up on every RCC event that has happened over the past two weeks, including a couple of close calls for the Football Team and big accomplishments for Cross Country. The main topic is a debate on what is the US’s 5th major sport, and there are a lot of options to choose from.

