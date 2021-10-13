Field of View 07: Debates and Changes

Click here to listen on Anchor.
Episode Description
Field of View is back. Brian and Jesus are here to deliver the latest news from the sports world. The MLB Post-season has begun, and we discuss which teams are in the best contention for the World Series, the latest results from the F1 Turkish Grand Prix, Sunday NFL action, World Cup Qualifiers, and the latest from the NASCAR playoffs. RCC sports are once again in action, with the Water Polo, Volleyball, and Basketball games going on, and a major day for the Cross Country teams as a podium was achieved for the men’s team. Our main topic goes into a discussion on what makes an athlete a legend, whether it would be on their respective playing field or if they are being a good citizen/Samaritan, or any other outside factors.
Follow us on social media
Instagram & Twitter: @rccviewpoints
Facebook: Riverside City College Viewpoints
Jesus:
Twitter: @SupernovaSZ8
Brian:
Twitter: @briancalderon36
Instagram: @brian_a_calderon