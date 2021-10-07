Staff reporter picks: Movies to look forward to in 2021

By Isabel Whitsett

Courtesy of universalexports.net

“No Time to Die” Release: Oct. 8.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who previously directed the romance “Jane Eyre” and Netflix drama “Maniac,” takes on the challenge of creating a film with the character James Bond.

Actor Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role as Bond, has been in numerous action and drama screenplays like “Casino Royale,” “Skyfall” and “Cowboys and Aliens.” Co-stars Léa Seydoux and Rami Malik will play as the main character’s love interest and antagonist, respectively.

In this classic spy movie, Bond’s mission will be to save a scientist who has been taken hostage. As this action-packed adventure unfolds, Bond confronts Lyutsifer Safin (Malik) in an off the charts plot with a present day twist you won’t want to miss.

Courtesy of westsidestory.com

“West Side Story” Release: Dec. 10

Teenagers of all backgrounds in 1950s New York City fall in love and take the audience on a melodic ride in this reimagined, ambitious revival of “West Side Story.”

Ansel Elgort, Rachel Ziegler, Rita Moreno, Brian d’Arcy James and “Dance Moms” star Maddie Ziegler perform in this spinoff of the Broadway musical.

Steven Spielberg, accomplished director of classics like “Jurassic Park,” “E.T.” and “Jaws,” will be bringing a musical to life for the first time in his career and there’s no doubt he’ll step up to the plate and hit a home run.

Courtesy of Focus Features Facebook page

“Last Night in Soho” Release: Oct. 29

The psychological horror “Last Night in Soho” stars rising actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who got her film industry jump-start in the Netflix original series “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Co-star Thomasin McKenzie portrays a young woman in England who seems to have a special ability to see the past, specifically 1960s London.

As she dreams, she experiences the life of a young woman named Sandy (Taylor-Joy) who was killed by her love interest, Jack (Matt Smith). Solving the murder is completely up to McKenzie’s character as she takes the audience on a thrilling journey for justice.

Director and producer Edgar Wright, this horror film is brought to life with his trademark techniques like scene transitions, steadicam tracking shots, whip pans and wipes.

Wright is also responsible for directing “Baby Driver,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Shaun of the Dead.”

Courtesy of marvel.com

“Eternals” Release: Nov. 5

The Marvel Studios movie, “Eternals,” stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek among others.

Earth’s first immortals take on the battle to fight evil deviants, leading them on an action-packed adventure in which Marvel Entertainment never comes up short.

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao, known for her independent film work, puts her skills to the test in this superhuman adventure.

Courtesy of IMBD.com

“Don’t Look Up” Release: Dec. 10

The newest Netflix original comedy “Don’t Look Up,” features a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and many more.

The teaser trailer showcases the main character’s thoughts about a comet heading toward Earth.

Adam McKay, the director of this Netflix original is no stranger to the comedy genre. McKay gained popularity after he became a sketch writer for “Saturday Night Live” and has collaborated with Will Ferrell. He is also behind the movies “Talladega Nights,” “Step Brothers,” “Get Hard” and “The Other Guys.”