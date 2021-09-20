RCC takes cross-town trip to compete in 40th Annual UC Riverside Invitational

Runners from the Women’s Open 5k make their way up the opening hill on the UCR Invitational Ag/Ops Course for the 40th annual UC Riverside Invitational. (Brian Calderon | Viewpoints)

Jordan Wilson, Sophomore at RCC, looks to make up positions on the final 200 meters of the UCR Ag/Ops course. (Brian Calderon | Viewpoints)

Competitors for the Men’s Invitational 8K make their way to the opening hill of the Ag/Ops Course at UCR. (Brian Calderon | Viewpoints)

By Brian Calderon

The Riverside City College men’s and women’s cross country teams made an early morning trip to compete in 40th Annual UC Riverside Invitational.

The team fielded runners in all four events and ran on the Ag/Ops course.

In the opening race, the women’s 6K, the Tigers placed 21 out of 24 teams. The team’s highest finisher in that race was Helena Valdez in 131st out of 173rd runners with a time of 23:36. The rest of the team finished between 131st -165th positions.

During the second race, the men’s 8K, RCC placed 17th out of 26 teams. Gavyn Condit was the team’s highest finisher in the race taking 82nd out of 194 with a time of 25:36. The team finished between the 82nd-143rd positions.

In the final women’s race, the women’s 5k, the cross country team did not score points. The Tigers only had three runners in the race. The highest placed runner for the Tigers was Laila Wright in 159th with a time 22:15.

The invitational ended with the men’s 8K open where the Tigers finished 7th out of 20th teams. The highest finisher in the race was Michael Holland in 47th with a time 26:49 while the team finished between 47th-97th positions.

Their next race will be the Master’s College Invitational at The Master’s College in Santa Clarita, California Sept. 25 at 7:30 a.m.