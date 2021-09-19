The best games at 2021 PS5 Showcase

(Photo courtesy of Sony)

By Diego Lomeli

On Sept. 9, PlayStation Studios showed the world a glimpse into the future of the PS5. Not only did they release trailers for some highly-anticipated sequels, but also unveiled several genuine surprises.

These are, in my opinion, the best upcoming games shown at the 2021 PlayStation Showcase.

‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’ Remake

PlayStation began its showcase with something absolutely nobody could’ve expected: the 2003 MMORPG “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” is getting a remake. Even though no gameplay was shown and a release date was not mentioned, the one minute-long teaser trailer was more than enough to excite unsuspecting fans.

‘Project Eve’

Developed by SHIFT UP Corporation, “Project Eve” looks like an incredible role-playing game (RPG) with well polished, fast-paced combat and a gorgeous post-apocalyptic world to explore. The trailer showed off a titular Eve fighting off hordes of grotesque parasitic creatures. Gameplay including boss fights, cutscenes and User Interface elements.

‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderland’

The upcoming “Borderlands” spinoff game “Tiny Tina’s Wonderland” is set to release March 5, 2022. In an interview with New Musical Express (NME), the game’s creative director and senior producer Matt Cox said that “Tiny Tina’s Wonderland” will be a stand-alone game, and not a “Borderlands 3” downloadable content (DLC). The development team drew inspiration from the 2013 “Borderlands 2” DLC “Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep.”

‘Forespoken’

Announced on March 18 earlier this year, “Forespoken” now has a scheduled release date of Spring 2022. Developed by Square Enix, “Forespoken” will be a PS5 exclusive title. The trailer showed off bits and pieces of the main storyline, combat system and the open world itself.

‘Grand Theft Auto V’

Even though “Grand Theft Auto V” is now an eight-year-old game, it’s still incredibly popular. “GTA V” and “GTA Online” will both be making their way to the PS5 with improved graphics, enhanced gameplay and seamless character switching. Both were delayed to March of 2022 from their original Nov. 11 release date this year.

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’

“Ghostwire: Tokyo” was first announced in 2019 at Bethesda Softworks’ E3 press event. The highly anticipated first-person action game was unexpectedly delayed to early 2022 back in July of this year. Not much is known about “Ghostwire: Tokyo” but the basic premise of the game revolves around the player fighting to bring back 99% of Tokyo’s mysteriously vanished population.

‘Spider-Man 2’

Back in 2018, “Spider-Man” was met with great reviews and never-ending praise shortly after its release. The “Spider-Man 2” 2023 release date will definitely be a painful wait, but taking the amount of detail and polish that Insomniac Games put into developing the first game into consideration, it’ll definitely be worth it.