Field of View: Return to Racing – The Viewpoints Network
In the second episode of the Field of View podcast, Jesus Coronel and Brian Calderon talk about the return of women's volleyball at Riverside City College after being sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also delve into the fast-approaching NFL season to discuss the Patriots' decision to cut Cam Newton and how well the newcomers are settling into their respective teams. Also, as the NASCAR regular season comes to a close, the hosts talk about the chaotic end to the race and whether a driver should've been disciplined. The journey to the World Cup begins for the U.S. Men's Soccer team. Is there a chance they can advance to the main event after failing to qualify last time out? Finally, in the world of Formula 1, the Belgium Grand Prix made history as the battle for the championship resumes after the summer break and a legend in the driver lineup announces his retirement from the sport at the end of the season. Intro 0:00 – 1:13 RCC Volleyball 1:13 – 4:01 NFL Season Preview 4:01 – 8:41 Kimi Räikkönen's Retirement 8:41 – 12:55 Nascar Cup Series Championship 12:55 – 17:29 World Cup Qualifiers 17:29 – 21:59 Belgian Grand Prix Review 21:59 – 55:40 Outro 55:40 – 56:45