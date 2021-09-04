RERUN SHUFFLE 01: Star Trek: The Next Generation 5×17 -”The Outcast”

Introducing the Rerun Shuffle — a podcast about revisiting your favorite old comfort TV shows and discussing how they hold up today. In their debut, Viewpoints multimedia editor Tim Nacey (he/him) and editor-in-chief Leo Cabral (they/them) watched the memorable episode “The Outcast” from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The 17th episode in the fifth season confronts gender and its limitations between the Starship Enterprise crew and an “androgynous race called the J’naii.” Tim and Leo get into the nitty gritty of how the show handles gender, representation and what it means in the real world.