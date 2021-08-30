Field of View: The F1 Mid-season Review – The Viewpoints Network
In the debut episode of Field of View, Brian and Jesus dive deep into the first half of this year’s Formula 1 racing season, reviewing the races thus far and discussing the Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry before looking to the future of the league. Follow the Field of View team on social media: Brian Calderon: Instagram: @brian_a_calderon Twitter: @BrianCalderon96 Jesus Coronel: Twitter: @SupernovaSZ8 Tim Nacey: Twitter: @NaceyTim Instagram: @naceytim Check out Viewpoints website: Website: https://viewpointsonline.org/ Follow Viewpoints on social media: Instagram: @rccviewpoints Twitter: @RCCViewpoints Youtube: ViewpointsofRCC