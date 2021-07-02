Viewpoints abroad: An ongoing series about traveling to El Salvador during a pandemic

Avianca’s airbus flies over El Salvador’s west coast as it prepares to land at El Salvador International Airport Saint Oscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez on July 2. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

By Daniel Hernandez

Day one: A Friday full of firsts

International travel to my parents’ home country has always been exciting.

Throughout my life, I’ve heard so many stories about the wonders and beauty of El Salvador and often get sucked into my father’s nostalgic rants about life before immigrating.

Those stories, mixed with memories of our last trip four years ago, have made me yearn to see the small Central American country once again. I just want to enjoy its native fruits, see the beautiful landscapes and add images to my parents’ stories.

And today’s the day where we are beginning our first day of travel.

However, I’m currently at the most boring part of air travel — the airport.

Or at least that’s what I thought until my videographer senses started tingling.

After dealing with the check-in line and Transportation Security Administration at Ontario International Airport, I sat down at the waiting area, quickly pulled out my laptop and began to write about how weird it was to travel during a pandemic. Then, out of the corner of my eye, I noticed the newest model of the Ronin S gimbal and a camera operator taking footage of the terminal.

It was my first time seeing the newest model working in action so I couldn’t help but simply admire the sacred dance of a videographer working a gimbal in front of me.

As I continued to watch the fellow videographer work his magic, I quickly realized that our section had balloon decorations near the airplane entrance and a gift stand with commemorative Coca-Cola bottles.

Before I could process my surroundings, a sea of recording cell-phones filled the air and the captain stood in front of a red ribbon alongside a group of airport employees standing behind holding a cliche pair of large scissors.

The captain proceeded to inform the crowd that this is Ontario’s inaugural flight to San Salvador and third international carrier. They were celebrating the occasion because this was another step toward the airport’s goal of becoming more accessible to the public.

“We really want to bring a lot more international flights here,” Travon Martin, Ontario International Airport’s community engagement manager, said. “So now we have Volaris, we have Avianca, we have China airlines and we are looking to add more and more carriers.”

Ontario International Airport employees cut a red ribbon in celebration of their inaugural flight to San Salvador on July 2. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Watching the ribbon cutting ceremony brought a weird sense of joy into what is usually a mundane and often forgettable part of the vacation. Even though it might be something miniscule to many, it feels nice to be a part of the airport’s history and I took it as a good omen of the trip to come.

As I passed through the balloon arch and sat down in my assigned seat, a male crew member hopped on the intercom and continued to tout how important this first flight is to him.

He seemed emotional as he told us that it is his first flight traveling with his father, the captain.

That’s when it hit me. Today is really a Friday full of firsts.

A wide range of goods and services can be found within Chalchuapa’s outdoor market where a majority of vendors and visitors wear masks on July 3. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Day two: Sights from a country that took the pandemic seriously

One thing stuck out to me while walking through a very crowded outdoor market in the small town of Chalchuapa: Everybody is using masks.

I first noticed this “phenomenon” when we left the airport. As we traveled to my parents’ hometown, I looked out of the window, astonished by the vast rainforests covering large mountain ranges only to be disrupted by the occasional fruit stand. As we continued to pass by these fruit stands, the pattern of mask-wearing quickly emerged. Even when the vendor was all alone, a mask would still be across their face.

This led me to start people-watch to see if this was a trend throughout the country or if I just happened to witness an anomaly. As we passed through city after city, it became clear that it wasn’t some weird coincidence. Children, construction workers, bus drivers, and almost everybody I saw all donned the all-too-familiar cloth over their face.

I asked my uncle, a police officer, how the pandemic affected the country and his job. I was floored by his responses and wished the United States was that proactive in some aspects.

He recounted how the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced a national quarantine before a single reported case and how, although flawed, the country delivered a stimulus of $300 to many of its citizens, among other things.

He continued to talk about his work as a police officer and how tiring it was during a period of time last year. Officers around the country were tasked with ensuring the public followed ordinances and that citizens had reason to be out of their homes during the most extreme periods. He was also in charge of taking people home after quarantining and recording their information — that information gets sent to a national database. According to him, this national database also recorded people sent home from hospitals after not showing signs of severe symptoms, which kept the hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Overall, he said that the pandemic had not affected El Salvador hard compared to other Central and Southern American countries and that he was surprised how little action the U.S. took to protect its citizens.

The data backs up his statement as well. Both Honduras and Guatemala, the neighboring countries to El Salvador, have had 265,174 and 298,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively while El Salvador has had 78,766 since July 2 according to Our World in Data.

This conversation happened just as we were parking near the outdoor market and I still had lingering questions about El Salvador’s citizens and their response to the virus nearly a year-and-a-half later. But once I exited the vehicle and entered the marketplace, that question was quickly answered.

Despite being outside, a majority of people wore their masks. Before we entered an indoor supermarket, we were temperature-checked and given hand sanitizer. At a fried chicken restaurant, an armed security guard stopped us at the front door and said that only one person from a group could enter the store.

Of course, some individuals walked around maskless, but they were far and few in between the vast sea of Salvadorans that did.

It was tiny actions like this that showed me how easy it was to enact common sense preventative measures. As long as the country’s leaders communicate the importance of the measures, the citizens continue to respect them a year later.