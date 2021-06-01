The Popculture Grab Bag: A Grab Bag of Reviews – The Viewpoints Network

Tim is joined by fellow Viewpoints reporter Bianca Macias for a round up of movie reviews: Guy Ritchie’s remake of a French thriller Wrath of Man, the family adventure The Mitchells vs The Machines, a racially charged courtroom drama starring A$AP Rocky and Nas: Monster and the feature continuation of Tim’s new favorite anime: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

