The Viewpoints Network Presents: An Interview with Erik Galicia

Our outgoing editor-in-chief, Erik Galicia, stops by on his way to Mizzou for an interview with Viewpoints reporter and host of “The Pop Culture Grab Bag” Tim Nacey. Join us as we say goodbye to one of the driving forces of this paper!
FOLLOW TIM NACEY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaceyTim
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naceytim/
FOLLOW ERIK GALICIA ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ErikGalicia9
FOLLOW VIEWPOINTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RCCViewpoints
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rccviewpoints/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RCCviewpoints
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rccviewpoints?lang=en