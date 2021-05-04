The Spotlight: The history of Garrett Morgan

Garrett Morgan is one of the most influential inventors that you have never heard of. His creations have saved countless lives and have been an integral part of our everyday lives. On this episode of the Spotlight, reporter Kenway Collins retells the life of Garrett Morgan and describes why many call him “Black Edison.”

