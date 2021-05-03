Popculture Grab Bag: Combat but not ‘Kombat’

Director Simon McQuoid tests his might in Hollywood’s ongoing (losing) struggle to successfully translate video games to cinema. Does he succeed with his adaptation of this iconic fighting franchise? Tim Nacey is joined by fellow Viewpoints reporters Jonathan Ramirez and Tyrese Blue as well as multimedia editor Daniel Hernandez to find out!

Before that, Tim talks about one of his favorite B-movies: “Arena” where you may or may not be treated to the image of a man getting into a fist fight with a giant, slimy puppet.

Show Highlights:

Arena Review: 0:34

Mortal Kombat Discussion Panel: 2:08

Outdated Mortal Kombat movies: 11:34

Plugs: 23:12

FOLLOW TIM NACEY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaceyTim

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naceytim/

FOLLOW VIEWPOINTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RCCViewpoints

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rccviewpoints/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RCCviewpoints

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rccviewpoints?lang=en

You can watch Arena for free here: https://tinyurl.com/9hykwe4c

TIM’S MORTAL KOMBAT REVIEW: