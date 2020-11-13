Kellogg Fire burns in North Palm Springs area

A mirage from the heat of the Kellogg Fire distorts the background as a heavy equipment operator bulldozes a fire break around the 100-foot pile of mulch that ignited Nov.8 in North Palm Springs. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

By Joyce Nugent

The Kellogg Fire was triggered when a 100-foot mulch pile combusted in North Palm Springs on Nov. 8.

Twenty-six acres were burned and two firefighters were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“I believe it was arson and sparked from another fire that happened Halloween night,” Ernesto Trevino, the property owner’s husband, said. “About an acre burnt on Halloween night and the firemen were able to put it out with just a few trucks and about 20 men.”

The Kellogg Fire is on private property. Trevino said the biggest issue they have is people driving through the land to get to places like Whitewater and using the dirt road as an illegal dumping ground. This is an issue they have dealt with previously

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 8:35 a.m. near the junction of Garnett and Wilson roads. The fire was stoked by winds of up to 40 mph. Evacuations were ordered for residents in the immediate area.

“The fire grew rapidly,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Capt. Fernando Herrera. “It charred a large mulch pile, grasses and a vehicle storage area in the junkyard next door.”

The winds had died down by 9 p.m. Nov. 8 and the evacuations were lifted. Firefighters worked through the night and the fire was 50% contained as of 8 a.m. Nov. 9. By that evening, 75% of the fire was contained.