News Briefs Aug. 20

RCC Welcome Week 2020

This year’s Welcome Week will be broadcast on Riverside City College’s YouTube channel from Aug. 17 to 22.

The Admissions and Records Department will hold a presentation on education rights entitled “Protecting Your Lair” on Aug. 20.

Engagement centers and academic deans will broadcast a welcome message Aug. 21.

Campus police will broadcast a presentation on safety Aug. 22. The International Student Center and Altura Federal Credit Union will also broadcast presentations that day.

Important Dates

The fall 2020 semester begins Aug. 24. For most courses, the last day to add or drop with a refund is Sep. 4.

For most courses, the last day to drop without a Withdrawal is Sep. 6 and the last day to drop with a Withdrawal is Nov. 17.

Because some courses allow different dates for adding and dropping, students should check their class information in MyPortal.

CARES Act Disbursement

Applications for fall 2020 disbursement of remaining CARES Act funds will be open from Aug. 31 to Sep. 11. The Riverside Community College District expects to begin disbursing funds Sep. 24. To apply, students should log into MyPortal and select “CARES APPLICATION” in the Financial Aid menu. For more information, visit https://www.rccd.edu/covid_funding_resources/Pages/index.aspx.