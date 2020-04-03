Riverside Community College District cancels spring break

By Erik Galicia

Negotiations between the Riverside Community College District and Faculty Association have resulted in the decision to cancel spring break this semester.

“We will roll spring break into the spring semester to make up for the week of instruction we lost when we shut down instruction to prepare for (online instruction,)” reads a district email sent April 2. “This way, we will be able to complete our 16-week compressed calendar and fulfill our state’s requirement for weekly student contact hours.”

Dariush Haghighat, vice president of the RCC Faculty Association, assured that the decision resulted from weeks of intensive review.

“We expected there would be panic,” he said. “But this was not a decision made lightly. It was a very labor intensive, emotional process for us.”

Haghighat explained that canceling spring break was the most viable option when considering the expected economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Many districts are already looking at protective measures because the length of the possible financial crisis will be uncertain, according to Haghighat.

“Some districts are saying they can’t guarantee faculty salary after June 30,” Haghighat said. “These are the realities we have to deal with.”

According to the district email, breaking the state agreement on required days of instruction could hurt the district’s financial standing. Haghighat said that a budget shortfall could result in classes being canceled and education being delayed.

“All of the available options were reviewed,” Haghighat said. “But our calendar cannot be compared to districts that don’t have compressed calendars.”

This reduced the available number of districts that could be looked to for guidance, Haghighat explained. Alternative options were limited to allowing spring break and not altering the calendar or allowing spring break and extending the semester. According to Haghighat, the latter option was not popular among most faculty.

Some courses, such as labs, have proven to be difficult to transition to an online platform. Accomodating for the lost time these courses have suffered would require up to two weeks to be added to the semester.

“By adding one or two weeks to the semester, it would leave no room for the district to be ready for the summer session,” he said. “The district said, ‘absolutely not.’ It would be detrimental to students.”

Some suggested that individual faculty could readjust instruction to meet the state’s required days even if spring break was allowed to remain. Haghighat argued that that plan held too much uncertainty.

“Both the district and faculty would have to do a juggling act,” he said. “Personally, I’m not convinced the state would accept it.”

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley to issue an executive order March 20, granting individual colleges the authority to amend their calendars. But the district does not expect that all faculty will assign work during the week that spring break was scheduled.

“Classes that were already online or that have recently converted would most likely not have included assignments during spring break,” the district email reads. “We anticipate that most faculty would retain their already devised course assignments for the rest of the semester.”

Jorge Zavala, the RCCD student trustee, urged students to consider the reasons for the decision.

“It’s definitely a tricky situation with the pandemic,” Zavala said. “It’s unfair but students need to be understanding.”

The district expressed deep appreciation for all who have worked to ensure a smooth transition in the past weeks and expects to make it through the crisis successfully.