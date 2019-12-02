Riverside City College volleyball coach retires after 11 years, speaks about her hopes for the program

By Stephen Peltz

Women’s volleyball head coach Monica Hayes-Trainer has decided to retire after an 11 year career at Riverside City College.

“I’m old,” Hayes-Trainer said with a smile and a chuckle, “And I have a great associate head coach, I feel confident that she can take over the program and continue with its success and hopefully get more successes.”

showing she trusts the kind of associate head coach she has and knows that if she is picked to be the next head coach the program will only become better.

Hayes-Trainer expressed praise for associate head coach Elizabeth Younglove and hopes Younglove will be her successor.

“They have to open everything up,” Hayes-Trainer said. “She has proven that she can do the job. She’s a great coach. The players really respect her. They love her coaching style. And she’s a great teacher”

The head coach believes the best way or the program to continue its success in the future is to get Younglove involved.“Liz loves the game,” Haye-Trainer said. “She’s just very good at what she does.”

Hayes-Trainer ’s goal at RCC has been to see her players transfer out to four year universities. “Our team GPA is usually one of the top and we really hold the players accountable academically,” she said. So as long as they get to the four year college and use the junior college as a stepping stone that’s our goal. Hopefully they’ll play volleyball but a lot of them won’t play, but they’ll coach and so they stay in the game of volleyball in a lot of different ways.”

Hayes-Trainer played volleyball for one year at San Bernardino Valley College, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. She also played three years at San Jose State University.

After college, Hayes-Trainer played in both Switzerland and Italy, She won a championship with her team in Switzerland.

When she returned to the United States, she played volleyball for the San Bernardino Jazz and became an 11-time all star and a seven time USA Volleyball senior volleyball champion.