Sports Briefs

Volleyball

Riverside City College’s indoor volleyball team have been proving how hard working of a team they are. The women’s team is 7-5. RCCs indoor volleyball team won their game against Santa Ana college in a 3-0 win on Sept. 27. The Tigers will battle against Saddleback College at home on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Also Women’s Volleyball Irvine Valley College Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Wheelock gymnasium.

 

Women’s Water Polo

 

The women’s water polo team are on a 4 game win streak. The teams last game of their streak earned a 10-5 overall score. Now their overall standing is at nine wins to one loss. The team will face two colleges on Oct. 2 at RCC Aquatic Center: First game will be against the Philippines women’s national team at 9 a.m and the other against Orange Coast College at 4 p.m. The team’s upcoming games Oct. 3 will be at Citrus College against San Diego Mesa college at 11:30 a.m. and Citrus College at 9 a.m.

 

Men’s Water Polo 

 

Riverside City College’s men’s water polo team is 4-5 after a two-game win streak. The Tigers beat West Valley College 12-11 on (date). RCC will play against Orange Coast College Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at home in the Aquatics Center. The Tigers upcoming game against McKendree University will be at home Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. 

