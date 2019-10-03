News Briefs

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders has cancelled his planned Oct. 3 events after a medical emergency in Nevada Oct. 1.

FAFSA Opens

Applications for 2020-21 federal student financial aid are now available.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the largest provider of student financial aid in the nation, providing more than $120 billion in federal grants, loans, and work-study funds each year to more than 13 million students paying for college or career school.

The deadline is June 30, 2020.

Transfer Fair

The Riverside City College Transfer Center will be holding their annual Transfer Fair Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the A.G. Paul Quadrangle.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from four-year institutions such as University of California, California State University and private/independent universities.

This event is free and open to the public.

The last day to drop from a class without a “W” appearing on a transcript is Sept. 8.

Students that withdraw following the deadline are able to drop with a “W” before the following Nov. 15 deadline.

CSU Application Workshop

Riverside City College will host a workshop for CSU hopefuls Oct. 9 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in the Charles A. Kane Student Services Building, Room 205.