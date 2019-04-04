Star softball player Karter Williams leads Tigers to Victory

By Jair Rodriguez

The Riverside City College softball team has won 10 out of their last 13 games, and leading the way is sophomore sensation from Escondido, infielder Karter Williams.

The Tigers started the season slow but have been on a hot streak lately.

“We’ve come out with a lot of energy from the get go,” Williams said. “Working as a team to get runs across.”

Williams leads the Orange Empire Conference in overall batting average (.517) as well as on-base percentage at .559. She is fifth in the conference with 23 RBIs with a team leading 46 hits.

Along with being a tremendous hitter, she can run too. Williams has stolen 15 bases this season without being caught.

“I look at the situation on the field and do whatever I can to help my team,” Williams said. “If there’s runners on second and third I’m usually looking for an outside pitch to drive that way to score the runners or if there’s a runner on first I’m looking to put a bunt down, so anything I can do to help my team out.”

Williams started playing softball when she was seven years old and has dedicated her life to it ever since.

She stated that family is a large part to her success on and off the field.

“They always taught me to work hard, go after what I love, so that’s what I do,” Williams said.

Williams also credits coach Michelle Daddona for her passion for the game.

“She’s amazing,” Williams said. “Since transferring here she’s been a great help in getting me back to loving softball again and pushing me on the field.”

Although Williams has a soft demeanor she brings a big presence to the team.

“She’s very mild mannered, very calm, very low key, but the presence she brings to this team is very big, very large,” Daddona said. “She doesn’t (lead) a lot necessarily vocally, but it’s more by example.”

Karter’s teammates help motivate her as much as she motivates them, especially when she’s up to bat. The team has a little chant that helps pump up Williams when she is at the plate.

“The girls scream at me that Beyonce’ song ‘Partition’ where they say ‘Hey Ms. Carter’ in the beginning of the song, so that usually makes me smile when my teammates do that,” Williams said.

Besides being a great player she is also a great teammate.

“I think she is the most awesome teammate, she’s there when you need her,” sophomore outfielder Dani Melendez said. “She has a great attitude on the field and makes everybody else positive as well, overall a great player and teammate.”

With her calm and cool attitude, Williams is optimistic and relaxed about her future.

“I’m hoping to transfer to another school, a D-1 or D-2 school,” Williams said. “I’m just keeping my options open, seeing what comes my way.”