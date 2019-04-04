Life Briefs

“An Outopia for Pigeons”

The Gestalt Theatre Project presents the west coast Premiere of “An Outopia for Pigeons.” Join Martha, the last pigeon on Earth, a sperm whale named Charles Bronson, an all-knowing glutton and many other characters. “Outopia” is playing until April 7 at The Box Riverside. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com

‘Sister Act: The Musical’

Disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, assumes the life of Sister Mary Clarence, a convent nun after witnessing a murder and being placed in witness protection. The classic story comes to life on stage with powerful gospel music and outrageous dancing. Playing April 5 & 6 at 7 p.m. April 1, 6, & 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at performanceriverside.com

Riverside Art Market

The sixth annual Riverside Art Market is a fundraiser that helps support the Riverside Art Museum’s mission-driven efforts to engage, inspire and build community through the arts. Free and open to the public, artist and artisan vendors are placed within and outside the Riverside Art Museum and the Riverside Municipal Auditorium, as well as on Lemon Street. Riverside Art Market will be held April 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Black Out Poetry

Looking for a new hobby or an interesting creative outlet? Join others at the Arlington Library for a fun poetry activity. Take old, recycled books and by blacking out words you can create your own amazing works of poetry. Become your own wordsmith or make cool gifts for friends. Event is held on Friday April 12 at 4:00 p.m.