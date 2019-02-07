Rush on over to join a club at Riverside City College

By Benjamin De Leon

Whether you have extra time on your hands or are passionate about something specific, Riverside City College has a club for you.

The beginning of each semester provides students with the opportunity to sign up for their favorite clubs on campus. At RCC, students are encouraged to converse with various groups to help find their perfect match. No matter what your hobby may be, there is a club waiting to recruit you and show all they have to offer.

For up and coming photographers, Photo Club is a great place to get started. They provide photography trips and have weekly photo challenges to promote interaction amongst one another.

Bio Club plans multiple trips for its students to get hands on experience and activities in various fields of biology and also can be seen volunteering at events on campus such as Halloweentown.

If biology is not your preferred science, RCC also has a Chemistry Club which delves into the many facets of our universe from food to music and everything in between.

Another great club to look out for is Gender and Sexuality Awareness club that strives to support and uplift anyone in the LGBTQ community. In addition to being a safe space for students, GSA hosts bi-annual drag shows on campus for student entertainment and participates in various activities on campus.

If you tend to gravitate towards the arts department, RCC is more than happy to provide you with Art Club and Clay Club. In Art Club you can expect trips to galleries and fun exercises and discussions on the appreciation of art and in Clay Club you are given the opportunity to make your own pottery on the potter’s wheel and the freedom to design your work however you would like.

Now if none of these appeal to you, there are many more clubs to be discovered and students are encouraged to even create their own if they have the passion. The possibilities are endless at RCC because of how diverse the community is.

From Auto Club to Law Society to Gaming Club, there is a club that is eager to meet you and have you a part of their team. An added bonus of joining a club is it looks good on transfer applications and can sometimes help one find their passion.

The easiest way to get in contact with a club at RCC is by attending the semester Club Rush on the side of the A.G. Paul Quadrangle, along Terracina Avenue in the beginning of the semester or by getting in contact with club advisors.

This semesters club rush will be held on Feb. 26-28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tents decorated with clubs banners can be seen as soon as you enter campus, so do not miss out.

If for any reason you cannot make club rush, do not fret.There are multiple ways to get in contact with advisors by simply searching up the club name on the RCC website.