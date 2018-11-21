Riverside Food Lab’s Soho Ramen offers great depth of flavor

by Samantha Bartholomew

Soho Ramen is the first ramen restaurant for Dwayne Ciang and his aunt, Erin Kanggara, but they have worked at other Japanese restaurants.

Kanggara tried ramen in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and China before coming up with a secret recipe that has provided a family-based foundation to the food they serve.

After listening to the recommendations of one of Soho Ramen’s employees, I ordered the spicy miso ramen and honeydew milk tea with boba.

The meal had many elements that were out of character for me to enjoy, including a soft-boiled egg that had been marinated exceptionally well in the ramen’s broth.

Normally not a fan of honeydew, I found that the honeydew milk tea was overall quite subtle and created the perfect balance with the spicy ramen noodles, making for an overall refreshing experience.

The spicy nature of the dish was a much-needed contrast to the chill that had was beginning to form outside. However, if you’re not a fan of spicy food, Soho Ramen also offers a non-spicy option.

The spicy miso ramen had a great depth in flavor. The small strips of pork on top of the ramen had just the right amount of fat and the lean part was tender.

My only complaint I can think of about the ramen was that the soy sauce was a touch overdone, this is not a deterrent for me.

An unexpected trait of the dish was the small bits of bamboo that had also been left to soak in the broth.

