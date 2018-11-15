Midterm elections determine trustees

By Samantha Bartholomew

The Nov. 6 midterm elections had two Board of Trustees seats on the ballot.

The role of the school board is to oversee the Riverside Community College District administration and seek to ensure the best interest of stakeholders in all types of management decisions.

Board president Tracey Vackar will maintain her seat as the Area 5 representative for the RCCD Board of Trustees after beating out her opponent, Samuel Davis, with a little more than 60 percent of the current 21,103 votes counted.

“(We have) extended its hearty congratulations to President Vackar and looks for award to our continued constructive, collegial, and extremely fruitful professional relationship with Trustee Vackar for another four years,” Rhonda Taube, president of the Faculty Association, said in an email Nov. 13.

Virginia Blumenthal ran unopposed for her position as the Area 2 representative and will maintain the seat for another four-year term.

The election race for the Area 4 representative is still in progress, with the mail-in ballots still being counted.

As of Nov. 14, Brian Hawley is winning with 15,637 votes with opponent Jose Alcala trailing close behind with 14,822 votes.

The Faculty Association, who endorsed Alcala for the seat, said they remain optimistic and expressed their

“While the outcome of this election may ultimately not be what we had hoped for, we are still optimistic that the results may turn our way,” Taube said. “This was the first time our Faculty Union got directly involved in the election process for a candidate we had endorsed. We are extremely proud of the success of our faculty, staff and students in drumming up support for Jose Alcala, this is truly unprecedented in the history of our District.”