Riverside City College appoints new president

By Samantha Bartholomew

Gregory Anderson has been appointed as Riverside City College’s new president following a unanimous vote by the Riverside Community College District’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 13.

Anderson has worked as a faculty member, director, dean and vice president at multiple California community college over the past 12 years, most recently as the college president of Saddleback College.

Anderson has also served as the vice president of planning, research and institutional effectiveness for San Mateo County Community College District. Prior to that he served as vice president of instruction at Cañada College. In addition to gaining tenure and serving as president of the Academic Senate at De Anza College, Anderson taught for over 20 years and managed programs at colleges and universities in Southern California and around the world.

Anderson earned a Doctor of Education degree in higher education from the University of Southern California, a Master of Arts degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages at the School for International Training in Brattleboro, Vermont and a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal arts – speech communication and English from the University of Wisconsin.

Anderson will officially start Jan. 1.

