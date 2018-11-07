Riverside City College gives confirms that reports of gunfire on campus are a “false alarm”

by Dominique Redfearn

An all clear has been given by police after what was thought to have been of gunshots were reported at Riverside City College on Nov. 7.

Students received a text and email alert at 8:31 p.m. confirming that the reports were a false alarm.Some students took to social media to express apparent frustration that an alert was not sent before there was deemed to be no threat.

Police were spotted in the quad during the lockdown before classes resumed.

“I don’t know the specifics, but it was possibly a firework that was reported as gunfire,” said Riverside Police Department spokesperson Ryan Railsback.

Nearby Cape Cod Apartments confirmed that there were no fireworks reported at their complex while Olivewood Apartments could not be reached for comment.

Campus police were unavailable to comment.

GUYS FALSE ALARM! NO ACTIVE SHOOTER AT RCC pic.twitter.com/HSFftzQA7X — Yuh Manz (@TheSovietHotdog) November 8, 2018

Y wasn’t a text sent out before the clear text? Something like “get inside” or something. It didn’t matter if it was a false alarm. Mistakes like this are dangerous. Imagine if it was an active shooter @RCCOutreach @mvcollege #rcc #riversidecommunitycollege #morenovalleycollege — Claudia (@Dollface12089) November 8, 2018

How is there a shooting by/at #RCC and the school doesn’t notify us about it but they notify us about it being all clear? — Yasmin ♥ (@yazzyfizzle94) November 8, 2018

I started following all the cops, they all went inside the quadrangle, guns ready, students came out, one of the students said she heard a gunshot in the building & the officers were telling them to get out — izaak (@_konman_) November 8, 2018

This is a developing story. Samantha Bartholomew contributed to this report.