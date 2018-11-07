Riverside City College gives confirms that reports of gunfire on campus are a “false alarm”

by Dominique Redfearn

An all clear has been given by police after what was thought to have been of gunshots were reported at Riverside City College on Nov. 7.

Students received a text and email alert at 8:31 p.m. confirming that the reports were a false alarm.Some students took to social media to express apparent frustration that an alert was not sent before there was deemed to be no threat.

Police were spotted in the quad during the lockdown before classes resumed.

“I don’t know the specifics, but it was possibly a firework that was reported as gunfire,” said Riverside Police Department spokesperson Ryan Railsback.

Nearby Cape Cod Apartments confirmed that there were no fireworks reported at their complex while Olivewood Apartments could not be reached for comment.

Campus police were unavailable to comment.

 

This is a developing story. Samantha Bartholomew contributed to this report.

