Today is the voter registration deadline for U.S. midterm elections

Today is the deadline to register to vote in next month’s California midterm election.
California residents must register today before the midnight deadline. The United States recently ranked 139 of 172 democracies around the world in voter participation. In 2014 only 8 percent of eligible students exercised their civic right to cast a ballot.
How to Register
What You’ll Need
- Your California driver license or California identification card number
- The last four digits of your social security number
- Your date of birth
Who Can Register?
To register to vote in California, you must be:
- A United States citizen and a resident of California
- 18 years old or older on Election Day
- Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
- Not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency