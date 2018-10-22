Today is the voter registration deadline for U.S. midterm elections

Today is the deadline to register to vote in next month’s California midterm election.

California residents must register today before the midnight deadline. The United States recently ranked 139 of 172 democracies around the world in voter participation. In 2014 only 8 percent of eligible students exercised their civic right to cast a ballot.

How to Register

Call: 800-481-8683

Online: Click here

here Check your voter registration

What You’ll Need

Your California driver license or California identification card number

The last four digits of your social security number

Your date of birth

Who Can Register?

To register to vote in California, you must be: