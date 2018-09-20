Lake Alice Trading Co. celebrates 30th anniversary

By Patrick Tindell

Lake Alice Trading Company, a staple in downtown Riverside’s, is one of the oldest breweries in town and celebrated 30 years in business this Labor Day weekend.

Viewpoints recently got a chance to sit down with the manager, Christina Jones, who has been working and managing the bar for over 12 years.

How does it feel to be in business for 30 years?

Jones: “It’s a great bar, everyone who works here is family, our regular customers have been coming here for over 12 years, some of them nearly every day. We say hi to everyone.”

What are some of your best memories you have witnessed at Lake Alice?

“One of the cocktail waitresses met her future husband here. He proposed during karaoke, got on one knee, the whole thing! She cried, they kissed, it was really beautiful. They have been married for 5 years now.”

What are some events you have planned for the coming year?

“We’re having a ’90s party on Saturday, Sept. 22. We’re having a live DJ, people dressing up and specials.”

What are some of your regular weekly events?

“We have live bands every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and karaoke every Monday from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.”

Any advice for businesses in the area for maintaining longevity?

“Keep it all about service. If you’re good to customers they’re good to you.”

Offering live music shows, excellent burgers and pub food (try the spicy shrimp spring rolls!), beers on tap, karaoke, arcade games and the occasional dance party, there’s always something fun going on at Lake Alice. Located at 3616 University Ave. in historic downtown Riverside, come celebrate, relax, and enjoy the scenery with your neighborhood pub team.