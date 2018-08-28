New parking spaces revealed

By Marissa Moreno

Riverside City College is making its first steps in attempting to improve the college’s parking situation.

After six months of construction, RCC opened the newly renovated parking lot in front of the Charles A. Kane Building on Aug. 17.

The new parking lot was built where the old Noble Building was previously located. It has 154 more spaces than the previous lot. It includes 162 student parking spaces and 126 faculty parking spaces. The new lot also has three electric vehicle charging stations, five motorcycle parking spaces, and two police and service vehicle parking spaces.

“I think that it is a great new addition to our school,” April Morris, RCC’s parking administrative clerk, said. “It has plenty of visitor spaces which will be very helpful since the Kane building receives so many visitors.”

The number of spaces were discussed and approved through RCC’s strategic planning processes, according to Vice President of student business services Chip West. The processes include meetings between leadership councils and committees composed of faculty, staff and student representatives.

“The new lot is just the first step to address our long-term parking needs,” West said. “In reality, the new Facilities Master Plan, which we anticipate will be approved by the end of the semester, will address long term planning for not just future parking on campus, but all new facilities and spaces needed for RCC in the future.”

In an email addressed to RCC faculty and staff; West further explained that Facilities Master Plan proposal details will be addressed on Fall Flex Day.

“The new Facilities Master Plan, which aligns with RCC’s Educational Master Plan, will guide the future physical development of our campus over the coming decade.”

RCC can also anticipate a few more changes around campus drive. Parts of Terracina and Mine Okubo Avenue will be closed to vehicles and converted into “pedestrian only” zones. The closing of these internal streets was approved as part of the Division of Business Services strategic plan last year.

“The pedestrian zone will enable students, faculty and staff to move freely in and around the internal core of campus and with new parking at the perimeter,” West said in an email. “This plan aligns strategically with similar college and university safety pedestrian/vehicular conflict-reducing initiatives taking place all across the country.”

RCC student Antonio Martinez shared his thoughts on the addition of the pedestrian zones and the opening of the new lot.

“Yes, I do feel safer knowing that no cars are allowed to drive in the area. As for parking, I think that there is never enough parking for the students,” Martinez said.

In addition to the new parking lot, RCC has negotiated the use of 100 parking spaces at the Presbyterian Church on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and 15th Street for the first month of the fall semester.

According to West, further use of the parking spaces will be evaluated at the end of September.

“I hope the new lot eases some of the anxiety and concerns related to parking here at RCC this semester, but I know that it isn’t a silver bullet that will solve all our parking challenges.”