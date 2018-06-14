Parking permits for summer 2018

Riverside Community College District will have a grace period for parking enforcement between June 18 and June 24 for the summer semester.

Parking permits are available on WebAdvisor.

Parking availability is always determined by the color coded stalls in the parking areas of the campus. The white striped parking stalls are reserved for students and visitors, while the yellow striped parking stalls are reserved for faculty and staff only. Everyone is required to park in the appropriate colored stalls even during the grace period.

RCCD will resume its enforcement of the parking permit policy June 25.

Additional information about parking can be found here.