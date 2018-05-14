RCC student tests positive for tuberculosis

By Samantha Bartholomew

A Riverside City College student has reportedly tested positive for tuberculosis, according to the Riverside County Department of Public Health.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that can only be spread by several hours of close contact a day with someone who has it, officials say. It can be fatal if not treated properly. Patients are usually treated for several months with antibiotics.

The department sent an email to all Riverside Community College District faculty about the issue May 14, informing the faculty that the college is aware that a student has tested positive for active tuberculosis.

Public health officials are in the process of assessing and notifying students, faculty and staff who have been possibly exposed.

“At this point, I know we’re having a discussion about it tomorrow afternoon,” Jose Arballo, public information officer, said.

According to Arballo, the general procedure is to look at the student’s class schedule and notify all individuals that might have had close contact with the student.

A press release will be issued jointly by RCC and the Riverside County Department of Public Health Department in the coming days.

Once notified, potentially exposed students will be told to get tested. Testing will primarily be done through the Riverside County Public Health Department. However, the initial email states that the RCC’s Student Health Services will also be available.

Irving Hendrick, interim RCC president, was unavailable for comment.

Students were notified the morning of May 15 with the same email sent to faculty the previous day.

This is a developing story.