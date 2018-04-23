Local community space to host movie night

Midnight Oil will be playing “Coco” for a movie night April 29 from 4-6 p.m.

Midnight Oil is a community space that offers Saturday morning meditation, private rooms for group study or game night, as well as couches and private study booths available for visitors.

Tickets are $1 for children and $5 for adults. The event will serve snacks and drinks and people with special needs are welcome.

Register for the event by contacting midnightoil333@icloud.com. Midnight Oil is located at 3485 University Avenue in downtown Riverside.