RCC to host autism awareness presentation

· by · in Briefs, News, News Briefs, Riverside City College. ·

To honor Autism Awareness Month, Riverside City College’s Diversity and Equity Committee will be hosting an autism awareness presentation, featuring Aaron Likens.

Likens, author of “Finding Kansas: Decoding the enigma of Asperger’s Syndrome” and the National Autism Ambassador for Easter Seals, has spoken to over 80,000 people at over 900 presentations and has given the world a revelation of how the mind of someone on the autism spectrum works. Many have expressed that Likens’ willingness to expose his innermost thoughts and feelings have unveiled the mystery the of the Asperger’s mind.

The presentation will take place April 18 from 12:50-2:30 p.m. in the Bradshaw Building’s Hall of Fame.

The event is free and open to the public.

Have something to say about this post? Share it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s