RCC to host autism awareness presentation

To honor Autism Awareness Month, Riverside City College’s Diversity and Equity Committee will be hosting an autism awareness presentation, featuring Aaron Likens.

Likens, author of “Finding Kansas: Decoding the enigma of Asperger’s Syndrome” and the National Autism Ambassador for Easter Seals, has spoken to over 80,000 people at over 900 presentations and has given the world a revelation of how the mind of someone on the autism spectrum works. Many have expressed that Likens’ willingness to expose his innermost thoughts and feelings have unveiled the mystery the of the Asperger’s mind.

The presentation will take place April 18 from 12:50-2:30 p.m. in the Bradshaw Building’s Hall of Fame.

The event is free and open to the public.