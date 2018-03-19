Cosmetology open for applications

Applications are open until March 23.

The Cosmetology curriculum consists of a​ minimum of, but not limited to, 1,600 hours of instruction and requires a 2.0 average or higher in each of the five sequential courses to earn 47.5 units of college credit and a Certificate of Completion in Cosmetology.

The program prepares students to qualify for the California State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology examination and the workforce. Upon passing the state examination, the student will be issued a cosmetologist license by the California State Board.