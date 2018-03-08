Board candidate hosts meet and greet

By Samantha Bartholomew

A good representative is someone that can be seen as a trusted figurehead, someone that can be relied upon to make the tough decisions for the right reasons.

Jose Alcala has thrown his hat in the ring to be that person.

Alcala attended Riverside City College, UC Santa Barbara and California State University San Bernardino before entering the teaching profession.

“I became a teacher to give back and help students just as my teachers had done for me,” Alcala said at a meet and greet. “You always have to pay it forward.”

Alcala, a member of the Moreno Valley Educators Association, is the Board member for District O, serving Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Alcala has taught history for 14 years at March Mountain High School, an alternative education site in the Moreno Valley Unified School District, and has previously taught at two other schools in the district.

He has served as a bargaining team member and as director of member services and communications for his local association. He has also served as treasurer of the San Gorgonio Service Center Council.

Alcala attended UC Santa Barbara and California State University, San Bernardino, before entering the teaching profession. He became a teacher to give back and help students just as his teachers had helped him. Alcala resides in Riverside with his wife and daughter.

Alcala said that he considers some of his core values to be educational equity and equality for all students, regardless.

“I will keep Riverside Community College District’s mission of affordable and accessible education for all of our community,” Alcala said.

“As a father, husband, son, brother and friend of women, I believe that it is my responsibility to stand up and speak out when I see discrimination or injustice towards women,” Alcala said.

The RCCD Faculty Association has been a continuous advocate for Alcala’s campaign since announcing their endorsement in Oct. 2017.

“The 2018 midterm election is going to be one of the most critical elections in recent memory, leaving a long-lasting impact on crucial socio-economic and political issues at the national, regional and local levels,” Faculty Association President Dariush Haghighat said in a statement.

“After careful review of those candidates stands on issues vital for RCCD, the Faculty Association voted unanimously to endorse the candidacy of one of RCCD’s bright and extremely dedicated alumni, Jose Alcala,” Haghighat said.

Alcala is one of three candidates competing for the Area 4 seat on the Riverside Community College District’s Board of Trustees after current Trustee Janet Green announced that she would be retiring at the end of her term.

He is a local high school teacher and for years served as the president of K-12 CTA. He currently serves on the board of directors of K-12 CTA and he is also an elected member of the Democratic Central Committee.

“Having someone like Jose representing us, the students from Latino and minority backgrounds, is so imperative to have role models like him within our society actively setting the example that we should strive for,” RCC student Gamaliel Perez said in a video about RCC students advocating for Alcala to win the seat on the board.

Alcala stated that a large reason for his desire to be a Trustee is due to his family’s personal connection to the district, particularly RCC. Alcala is a former student of Riverside City College, along with his mother and younger sister.

“This is personal to me. RCC was there for my family and gave her a place that gave her the ability to change where she was going was RCC,” Alcala said. “This has been a family affair.”