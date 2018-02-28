Deadline for FAFSA applications approaching

The last day to apply for federal student aid is March 2.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the largest provider of student financial aid in the nation, providing more than $120 billion in federal grants, loans, and work-study funds each year to more than 13 million students paying for college or career school.

To apply for federal financial aid, click here. Riverside City College’s school code is 001270.

Students can also apply for the California Dream Act Application here. RCC’s school code is 00127000.

The California Dream Act Application allows students enrolled in eligible California Colleges, Universities and Career Education Programs to apply for state financial aid.

Students may still file for FAFSA after March 2, but they will not be included in the pool of priority applications.

