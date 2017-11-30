Vic Viramontes commits to Minnesota University

By Nicholas Peralta

After submitting one of the best quarterback campaigns in Riverside City College football history, 2017 star quarterback Vic Viramontes is set to move on to the University of Minnesota to play Division 1 football.

Viramontes turned in an incredible year for the RCC Tigers and was also one of the most significant offensive threats in the entire California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) after posting incredible numbers in all major offensive categories for a quarterback this season.

At 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 230 pounds, Viramontes accumulated multiple accolades during his run as the starting quarterback.

Viramontes himself ranked first in the state in rushing touchdowns with 21 despite playing the position of quarterback.

He also ranked first in the state in total rushing yards from scrimmage with 1,346.

Furthermore, he ranked second in average yards-per-carry with 7.4 and third in rushing yards-per-game with 112.2.

Viramontes now joins the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers who are a part of the Big Ten Conference. They are currently sixth in the division with an overall record of 2-7.