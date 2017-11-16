Tigers football limps to playoffs

By Samantha Bartholomew

Despite losing their final game of the season, the Riverside City College Tigers earned the number two seed in the Southern California Football Association Southern Regional Playoffs.

The California Community College Athletic Association announced their playoff matches Nov. 12, naming Fullerton College, Riverside City College, Ventura College and Saddleback College as Southern California representation in the state playoffs.

Riverside faced off against Ventura in week four of the current campaign and won, 42-34. In that match, sophomore quarterback Vic Viramontes accounted for 508 total yards and tossed five overall touchdowns with wide receiver Cam Sutton hauling in two touchdown passes while Clifford Simms rushed for one touchdown.

The Pirates have won six straight games since then, including a victory over No. 4 Saddleback the following week.Riverside would win five more games before their 24-17 defeat to Mt. San Antonio on Nov. 11, their only loss of the season.

After proving himself up to the task, Viramontes will lead the charge under center for the Tigers offense.

The quarterback has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark passing (1,243 yards) and rushing (1,210 yards) leading the team to 16 rushing touchdowns and 18 passing touchdowns. Viramontes has rushed for at least one touchdown in all but one contest this season and has accounted for over a bill on the ground in six games.

The Tigers will host the third-seeded Ventura College Pirates on Nov. 18.

The winners will face off in the SCFA Championship with sights on a trip to the state title game at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento on Dec. 9.