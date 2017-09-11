Spotify announces Hulu bundle deal for students

Juggling between which streaming services to keep after breaking the bank on tuition and books? Spotify and Hulu now have an exclusive offer just for students.

Spotify announced Sept. 7 that students will now have access to a bundle deal which gives them access to Spotify Premium and Hulu with limited advertising for just $4.99 a month.

“In bringing Spotify and Hulu together, we’re now able to offer students – both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify – access to the world’s best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way,” Alex Norstrom said, chief premium business officer at Spotify, in a statement.

The deal is available to those with new and existing Spotify and Hulu accounts.

If you would like to activate the offer you must visit spotify.com/us/student/ where you will either be prompted to sign in or create an account. You must also verify that you are currently enrolled as a college student through a third-party service called SheerID to gain access to the discount to both streaming services.