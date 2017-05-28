Riverside City College adopts College Promise Initiative

By Samantha Bartholomew

The College Promise Initiative will give students an opportunity to earn their degrees with less debt starting Fall 2017.

After a study done by Complete College America, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit showed that the average student takes up to five years to earn a degree.

“The reality is that our system of higher education costs too much, takes too long and graduates too few,” the report said.

The College Promise Initiative plans to assist students in their educational journeys.

“Our main goal is figure out what the best path for you is,” Riverside City College student Ashley Martinez said.

Those accepted into the program will receive free tuition, priority registration for up to fifteen units and grants for up to $250 to cover book expenses.

Priority will be given to contracts signed by May 24.

“Students will also be provided with a tablet because the program is planning to create digital books for student use,” Martinez said.

In order to be considered eligible for the program, students must have RCC as their home campus, be a California resident, attend college full time and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5.

“Of course we encourage maintaining a higher GPA,” Martinez said. “Universities are super competitive.”

Recent high school graduates will not be subjected to the GPA requirement at the time of application.

So long as students continue to meet the requirements, they will be permitted to benefit from the College Promise Initiative for up to four semesters.