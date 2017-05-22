Riverside City College to post job openings

The Riverside City College Student Employment Program will post job openings for the 2017-2018 school year June 1.

The program was created to help promote student learning by locating on-campus and off-campus work sites. The program encourages employers and supervisors to provide work hours that fit within the students’ class schedule.

Applying students must have a valid social security card and picture ID with the same name in which they register for classes. Additionally, each program requires specific reporting documentation.

More information can be found on the RCC website.

