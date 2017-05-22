RCC’s Marching Tigers selected to march in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Riverside City College Marching Tigers were selected May 18 to perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, representing the state of California.

RCC’s Marching Tigers will join the parade to the call of Let’s Have a Parade, the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

“I am extremely honored that we were chosen for the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said James Rocillo, director of bands. “This will be the third appearance for the Marching Tigers and I am thrilled to have our students perform in what is in my opinion one of the greatest pageantry events of all time.”

The Marching Tigers will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance.

A video of the announcement can be viewed here.

