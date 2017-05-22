RCC alumnus to speak to students

Riverside City College alumnus Dr. Jorge Torres will return to campus to share his academic journey with students.

Torres, who has a doctorate from UCLA, graduated from RCC in spring 2008 and transferred to UC Berkeley to earn a degree in molecular and cell biology with an emphasis in immunology and pathogenesis.

Currently, Torres has completed his medical training in April and will be taking on a residency program at Harvard in order to begin studying neurology.

Torres will speak in the Digital Library Auditorium on May 25 at 12:50 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

