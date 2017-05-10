Campus crimes from April 27 – May 1

Campus crimes are a collection of incidents at Riverside City College to provide more information to visitors of the campus.
Stolen Vehicle
April 27
A student’s 1997 Saturn vehicle was stolen from Lot E at 8:30 a.m. by an unidentified suspect.
Petty Theft
April 29
Speedo swimsuits were stolen by an unidentified suspect at the Cutter Pool.
Petty Theft
April 29
A student’s purse and wallet were stolen from Lot G at 12:50 p.m. by an unidentified suspect.
Violation
April 29
An individual was arrested in the Quad at 8:24 p.m. for trespassing and a violation of probation.
Stolen Vehicle
May 1
A student’s 1995 Honda Accord was stolen by an unidentified suspect from the Evans Sports Complex at 7:50 a.m.
Hit and Run Property Damage
May 1
An unidentified suspect stole a student’s 20017 Lexis from Lot G.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
May 1
A non student’s 1997 Nissan was dropped off by an unidentified suspect in the Evans Sports Complex.