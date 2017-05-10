Campus crimes from April 27 – May 1

Campus crimes are a collection of incidents at Riverside City College to provide more information to visitors of the campus.

Stolen Vehicle

April 27

A student’s 1997 Saturn vehicle was stolen from Lot E at 8:30 a.m. by an unidentified suspect.

Petty Theft

April 29

Speedo swimsuits were stolen by an unidentified suspect at the Cutter Pool.

Petty Theft

April 29

A student’s purse and wallet were stolen from Lot G at 12:50 p.m. by an unidentified suspect.

Violation

April 29

An individual was arrested in the Quad at 8:24 p.m. for trespassing and a violation of probation.

Stolen Vehicle

May 1

A student’s 1995 Honda Accord was stolen by an unidentified suspect from the Evans Sports Complex at 7:50 a.m.

Hit and Run Property Damage

May 1

An unidentified suspect stole a student’s 20017 Lexis from Lot G.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle

May 1

A non student’s 1997 Nissan was dropped off by an unidentified suspect in the Evans Sports Complex.

