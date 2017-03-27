Immigrant Youth Coalition tour coming to Riverside

By Imari Rede

The Immigrant Youth Coalition is holding “Coming Out of the Shadows” a 700-mile caravan tour from San Diego, up to the State Capitol in Sacramento from March 27- April 6.

The Inland Empire chapters of the IYC, Black Lives Matters and the Palestinian Youth Movement will be hosting a rally and action March 29 at 3:30 p.m. in front of Riverside’s City Hall.

Riverside is the third stop on the caravan route.

Undocumented youth and people directly impacted by deportation will bring an “Undocumented Platform for Justice” to California decision makers.

People across the Inland Empire will be discussing the needs of their own communities.

Measure Z, concerning Riverside’s 1 percent tax, and San Bernardino’s Measure O, on the legalization of marijuana are two topics that will be discussed in the relation that each measure has to public safety and law enforcement.

According to the Immigrant Youth Coalition’s press release, the event aims to “bring undocumented people from diverse identities to speak their truth and stand against state violence through testimony, spoken word, dance, art and photography as a way to voice our struggles through our own experiences.”