Students elect new student trustee

By Samantha Bartholomew

Students came out from all over the district to place their votes for a new Riverside Community College District student trustee March 8-9.

Among the candidates were Adrian Aros, Deven Fafard and Luis Velazco Miranda.

The position was awarded to Miranda, who earned 206 votes districtwide.

“My ideology is that student success is higher when a student cares for his or her own education and experiences,” Miranda said. “We must also help students feel that they are welcome and that they belong.”

Miranda has held many student leadership positions throughout his academic career at Norco City College. Those positions include serving as senator and vice president for club organizations, as well as being the founder of the Norco Dreamers and Leaders, a club at Norco.

“These programs shaped me into who I have become and showed me what it is to care about others’ success,” Miranda said.

He said he believes that his previous positions will serve him in his new role by allowing him to communicate with students, understand their needs and advocate for them.

As student trustee, Miranda will represent students during all RCCD Board of Trustees meetings, participate in discussion of issues and receive all materials presented to members of the Board.

“Anything that I can do to in order to help others is an opportunity I’m willing to take,” Miranda said. “Being the student trustee is my way of making an impact. That is why I am here.”