Feminist club joins women’s march in LA

By Leslie Santibanez-Molina

The Riverside City College Feminist club joined the International Women’s Day March in downtown Los Angeles on March 5 which was led by AF3RM, a transnational feminist organization.

People of different genders, sexualities and backgrounds united under one on an overcast day in LA. Among these people were members of RCC’s Feminist Unite club.

Carla Torres from the Feminists Unite joined the cause in order to protest the hatred directed towards the Mexican community of which she is part of.

“I like to feel I have support from other people,” Torres said. “I like coming together and stand up for what is right.”

For Torres, the formation of the Feminist club represents a safe space for like minded people to come together and discuss social issues.

“I hope one day we can all coexist…no one has to be mistreated,” Torres said.

The goal is for no individual or group of people to be oppressed.

Charlene Mejia, a two year member, sees the Feminist Club as a way to educate and inform people on all social issues.

Mejia joined the protest for solidarity with the people who President Donald Trump’s policies have had a negative effect on.

“It is terrible and scary, because you don’t know what the future holds for women,” Mejia said. “The war on women’s rights needs to end.”

Informing people on the differences between white and intersectional feminism is Fem. Unite member, Noah Sesma’s hope for the club. Intersectional feminism includes the different experiences women of color face everyday.

“It is devastating and frustrating to watch … especially in the time and day you would think it would be more progressive,” said Sesma.

Daniela Carpintero a senior in Buena Park High School was accompanied by her friend Adrianna Laureano to the Women’s March.

“I thought it was cool being surrounded by people that support different causes…were all here for progress,” said Laureano.

Throughout her first march she was glad to realize that there were people that shared her beliefs. The sense of unity encouraged her to get involved in the movement and learn more about her culture.

“Fight for what you believe in,” said Carpintero. “Fight against injustice.”